4 dead after US refueling aircraft goes down in western Iraq

LONDON -- Four service members were killed when their refueling aircraft "went down" in friendly airspace in western Iraq, according to U.S. Central Command.

“Four of six crew members on board the aircraft have been confirmed deceased as rescue efforts continue,” CENTCOM said Friday.

The KC-135 aircraft went down at approximately 2 p.m. ET when two aircraft were involved in “an incident,” CENTCOM said in a brief statement Thursday, confirming that “one of the aircraft went down in western Iraq, and the second landed safely."

"This was not due to hostile fire or friendly fire," CENTCOM said.

The other aircraft involved was also a KC-135 tanker, according to a U.S. official.

The circumstances of the incident are currently under investigation and the identities of the service members who died in the incident are being withheld until 24 hours after next of kin have been notified, officials said.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.