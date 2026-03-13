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Traffic Alert: All lanes of South Desert at Vinton closed

EPCSO
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Published 3:02 PM

VINTON, Texas (KVIA) - The El Paso County Sheriff sent a traffic alert advised that South Desert at Valley Chile is closed.

A water tanker truck rolled over causing the closure.

Drivers are advised that traffic is diverted from South Desert to I-10 East.

Sheriff's office urges drivers to seek alternate routes until further notice.

No word yet on any injuries.

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Yvonne Suarez

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