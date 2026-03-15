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Michael B. Jordan wins Oscar for Best Actor in leading role

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today at 8:32 PM
Published 8:28 PM

ABC NEWS-- Michael B. Jordan won the Oscar for best actor in a leading role for his work in "Sinners."

Jordan highlighted his family in the crowd in his acceptance speech, he also recognized his relationship with 'Sinners" director Ryan Coogler in his speech.

"You're an amazing, amazing person. I'm so honored to call you a collaborator and a friend, and you gave me the opportunity and space for me to be seen, and I love you, too, bro, love you to death," he said.

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