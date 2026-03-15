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‘One Battle After Another’ wins Oscar for best film editing

Oscars
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Published 7:51 PM

By Mason LeibAngeline Jane BernabeEmily Shapiro, and Katie Kindelan

ABC News-- Andy Jurgensen has won the Oscar for best film editing for "One Battle After Another."

Other nominees were Stephen Mirrione ("F1"); Ronald Bronstein and Josh Safdie ("Marty Supreme"); Olivier Bugge Coutté ("Sentimental Value"); and Michael P. Shawver ("Sinners").

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