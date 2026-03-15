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Sunday Funday: Jumbo Park Texas Adventure

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March 11, 2026 10:02 AM
Published 6:00 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Looking for the ultimate energy burner in the Sun City? 

Jumbo Park Texas Adventure is your next stop, complete with 11,000 square feet of pure adrenaline.

Located right on Rojas Drive, this massive Air Park is a colorful playground of giant inflatables and gravity-defying slides.

Thrill-seekers can test their strength on the Ninja Warrior Course or take flight on the high-flying Zip Line.

For those who prefer a unique challenge, the facility even features a life-sized Human Claw Machine.

But don't worry, younger adventurers aren't left out, as the Desert Pad offers a safe, dedicated space specifically for toddlers.

Jumbo Park Texas Adventure is the go-to destination for birthday parties, all tied together with VIP terraces that overlook all the action.

Whether you're looking to beat the heat or survive a rainy afternoon, grab your grip socks and get ready to jump!

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Olivia Vara

Olivia Vara is a News/Weather Anchor, Producer and Reporter.

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