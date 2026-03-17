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1 dead, 1 injured after shooting at Holloman AFB

Entrance to Holloman Air Force Base
KVIA
Entrance to Holloman Air Force Base
By
Updated
today at 8:25 PM
Published 7:41 PM

UPDATE: Holloman AFB posted that "Shoppette will be closed until further notice, thank you for your patience" after an active shooter incident caused the lockdown. The identity of the person who died and the one injured has not been released.

HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, New Mexico (KVIA) - A spokesperson with Holloman Air Force Base says a lockdown has been lifted after a shooting was reported just after 5:30 p.m. today.

One person is dead and one received injuries and was "transported for medical treatment", according to an official release from the air force base.

Authorities are asking the public to "avoid posting messages on social media regarding the incident". They are being asked to provide any information to the 49th Wing Public Affairs Office at 575-572-7381.

The investigation continues and information will be updated as it becomes available.

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Yvonne Suarez

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