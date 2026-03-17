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El Paso Among the Top Polluted U.S. Major Cities

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Published 11:27 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA)-- According to IQAir’s World Air Quality report, which tracks small particulate matter from dust, pollen, and vehicle exhaust, El Paso ranked among the top 10 most polluted major U.S. cities in 2024.

The city logged an average PM2.5 concentration of 7.8 micrograms per cubic meter.

The Borderland has faced numerous windy, dust-filled days each year, reducing visibility and degrading air quality.

The National Weather Service cautions that infants, the elderly, and people with respiratory issues should take precautions.

Dust conditions can also worsen allergy and asthma symptoms.

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Olivia Vara

Olivia Vara is a News/Weather Anchor, Producer and Reporter.

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