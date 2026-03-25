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7 in the City’s Isabella Martinez is Principal for the Day

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Updated
today at 6:32 PM
Published 6:24 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - Tierra Del Sol Elementary School students were greeted by ABC-7's Isabella Martinez this morning and took over as principal of the campus.

Isabella lead the school with the Pledge of Allegiance and visited the various classrooms.

With a front-row seat as to how the principal manages the campus, she gained valuable insight and an new respect for teachers and students too.

Principal Monica Triplett guided today's visit and said how important it is for everyone to learn how a school classroom runs. "It's very important for the, for the city and for our constituents to see what's going on in a daily classroom, I think a lot of times they're not really clear on just the, the class size, for example, the expectations of the teachers, the expectations of the students," said Triplett.

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Yvonne Suarez

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