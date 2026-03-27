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ABC-7 First Alert: Backdoor cold front drops temps and brings Friday winds

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Updated
today at 7:26 AM
Published 6:03 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- We remain under an ABC-7 First Alert but this time no longer because of the heat but because of strong winds. A backdoor cold front will enter the region today it will drop temperatures and bring winds with blowing dust and sand.

Today we started off with temps in the upper 50s to low 60s. Temperatures will climb today for the first time since last Tuesday we will see temperatures rest at average. El Paso is expected to reach a high of 75, Las Cruces expected to reach a high of 74.

Today wind gusts will pick up. They will be strongest between 11-8PM. We could see wind gusts peak at 40 MPH with blowing dust and sand potentially accompanying them.

The National Weather Service has issues a weather alert for the El Paso, Las Cruces area:

Saturday temps will stay the same but winds will weaken to breezy conditions.

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Sarah Coria

StormTrack Weather Forecaster

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