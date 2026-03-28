Doña Ana County Clerk’s Office schedules training sessions for 2026 primary election

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- The Doña Ana County Clerk’s Office will host a series of training sessions for election officials ahead of the 2026 primary election.

The sessions will take place at the Doña Ana County Government Center, 845 N. Motel Blvd., and are open to the public.

Officials said the trainings will prepare workers for both early voting and Election Day operations, including opening and closing polling locations, setting up voting equipment, and issuing ballots.

Early voting training sessions begin March 27 and continue through May 6, with multiple dates scheduled throughout April to accommodate participants.

Election Day training sessions are set from April 11 through May 29, with a final session scheduled only if needed.

In addition, the clerk’s office will host separate training sessions for election watchers and challengers, as required by state law. Under New Mexico statute, individuals serving in those roles must complete training before being appointed.

Those sessions will be held on select dates between April 29 and May 27 in the Commission Chambers at the government center.

Officials encouraged residents interested in participating in the election process to attend one of the scheduled trainings.

For more information about the 2026 primary election in Doña Ana County, residents can visit the county elections website or the state voter portal to register, update voter information, or apply for absentee ballots.

Election Day is June 2, 2026.