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Person hospitalized after vehicle, motorcycle collide in East El Paso

KVIA
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Published 2:12 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- One person was sent to the hospital with serious injuries after a motorcycle collided with a vehicle in East El Paso, according to the El Paso Fire Department.

El Paso Police confirmed the crash happened just before 9 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of N. Zaragoza Rd. and Pellicano Dr.

The crash blocked the intersection for several hours, and Police Special Traffic Investigators were called to the scene.

No word yet on what caused the crash. Stay tuned to ABC-7 on air and online for updates.

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