Skip to Content
Top Stories

ABC-7 StormTrack Weather: Warm mild Monday

By
Updated
today at 6:50 AM
Published 6:00 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- We start off our workweek rather comfortable. We will see temps once again trend above average but mostly mild conditions will remain.

We started off our morning with temps in the 50s-60s. We will experience warm temps with highs trending above average. El Paso expect a high of 89, Las Cruces expect a high of 88.

Today we will experience mostly fair weather conditions. Later tonight some breezy conditions will develop along with cloudy conditions and a slight chance for rain at 10%.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Sarah Coria

StormTrack Weather Forecaster

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.