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Fertilizer costs are rising for Borderland farmers

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Published 10:26 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Rising fertilizer costs in the Borderland are partly caused by war-related disruptions to global shipping.

These disruptions can make supplies harder to move and more expensive.

Nitrogen fertilizer prices are especially sensitive to changes in energy markets because production depends heavily on natural gas and related energy costs.

Because farmers plan purchases before planting, a sudden price increase can make budgeting difficult.

Higher costs can still lower farmers' profits, even if crop prices were to stay the same.

Because farmers plan purchases before planting, sudden price increases make budgeting difficult.


Even if crop prices stay the same, higher input costs can lower farmers’ profits.


That pressure may force some farmers to borrow money to keep operating.


Government help may reduce some of the strain, but it may not cover all the added costs.


Between February 2025 and February 2026, nitrogen fertilizer prices rose by 22%.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the cost of nitrogenous fertilizer shot up by 22% from February 2025 to Februrary 2026, even before the conflict.

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Olivia Vara

Olivia Vara is a News/Weather Anchor, Producer and Reporter.

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