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Minor sent to hospital after hit by vehicle in Far East El Paso

KVIA
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New
Published 4:56 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- A minor is in the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after being hit by a vehicle, the El Paso County Sheriff's Office confirmed with ABC-7 Monday.

EPCSO said it happened just after 4 p.m. at the intersection of Desert Meadows Drive and Greg Drive near East Montana Middle School. The sheriff's office said the minor ran into the roadway when the vehicle hit.

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Gabrielle Lopez

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