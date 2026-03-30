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Motorcyclist dies in East El Paso crash

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Published 4:27 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- A man driving a motorcycle died after crashing into an SUV in East El Paso, El Paso police said Monday.

The EPPD Special Traffic Investigations unit said it happened at the 11800 block of Pellicano Dr. Saturday night. It said 67-year-old William Page drove his motorcycle and failed to yield the right-of-way to the SUV while turning.

Page was sent to a local hospital, where he died to his injuries.

EPPD said this is the 12th traffic fatality this year compared to 16 at this time last year.

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Gabrielle Lopez

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