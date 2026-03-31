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ABC-7 StormTrack Weather: Warm Tuesday, breezy conditions

KVIA
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today at 6:14 AM
Published 6:06 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Tuesday's forecast will be similar to Monday's. We will warm above average and develop some breezy conditions tonight.

Throughout the region we woke to temps in the upper 50s to low 60s. El Paso is expecting a high of 88 today. This will keep us trending above average and leave El Paso likely to leave a heat record. Las Cruces is expecting a high of 85.

We will start off mostly calm. Tonight we will develop some breezy conditions.

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Sarah Coria

StormTrack Weather Forecaster

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