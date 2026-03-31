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Judge rules that White House ballroom construction ‘has to stop!’

Acquired Through MGN Online on 10/21/2025
MGN
Acquired Through MGN Online on 10/21/2025
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Published 1:17 PM

Originally Published: 31 MAR 26 15:06 ET

By Devan Cole, Betsy Klein, CNN

(CNN) — A federal judge on Tuesday blocked President Donald Trump from moving ahead with any further work on a massive new ballroom on the former site of the White House’s East Wing.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

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