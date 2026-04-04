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2nd US airman rescued from Iran after F-15 shot down

ABC NEWS
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Published 10:16 PM

ABC NEWS-- The second crew member aboard the F-15E shot down over Iran on Friday has been rescued by U.S. military forces who conducted a rescue mission earlier on Saturday night, two U.S. officials confirmed to ABC News.

The crewmember who was rescued was the weapons systems officer aboard the two-seater aircraft that was downed by Iranian fire on Friday, according to another U.S. official.

The pilot of the F-15E was rescued on Friday by U.S. search and rescue personnel.

Two Black Hawk helicopters that were part of the mission also took Iranian fire as they attempted the rescue mission on Friday. There were injuries to some of the crewmembers, but they were able to return to safety.

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