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Easter Sunday forecast

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Published 5:33 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA)-- Easter Sunday will stay cool and breezy as clouds and moisture gradually increase across the Borderland.


Chances for isolated to scattered showers develop today, with the best odds in late morning through the afternoon. Overall, chances for rainfall appears to be light.


Monday stays relatively moist but drier conditions move in at times, keeping most of the day mainly dry.


Later Monday into overnight, another shortwave may bring another window for showers and thunderstorms.


By early Tuesday afternoon the most likely shower chances should end, with lingering potential by Tuesday evening at most.


Wednesday brings drier air and warmer temperatures back above normal, continuing through the rest of the period.

Highs for Easter Sunday are 67 F El Paso, 70 F Las Cruces.

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Olivia Vara

Olivia Vara is a News/Weather Anchor, Producer and Reporter.

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