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Putting out fires across state lines

Sunland Park Fire Department
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Published 11:42 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The Borderland is approaching fire season.

Areas in West El Paso bordering New Mexico, such as Santa Teresa, may be at an increased risk of fire due to a greater amount of vegetation.

In this area, more brush means there is a greater risk of fire during the summertime.

Woodland Avenue in West El Paso ends at a bridge where the border separates El Paso, Texas, from Santa Teresa, New Mexico. Homes over the bridge in Santa Teresa have more land and more vegetation.

Over the years, multiple fires at the homes over the bridge have occured.

A phone with a 915 area code calling 911 will be automatically routed to a 911 call center in El Paso, according to Sunland Park Fire Department Chief, Danny Medrano.

Could there be issues regarding state jurisdiction if the El Paso Fire Department is dispatched to a fire over the bridge instead of the Sunland Park Fire Department?

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

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Olivia Vara

Olivia Vara is a News/Weather Anchor, Producer and Reporter.

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