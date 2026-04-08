Skip to Content
Top Stories

ABC-7 StormTrack Weather: Warm dry Wednesday

KVIA
By
Updated
today at 6:16 AM
Published 6:02 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Today temperatures continue warming as we are expected to return to above average.

We woke to temperatures in the 40s to 50s but temps are expected to climb to the 80s returning us to above average once again. El Paso is expected to reach a high of 83, Las Cruces 80.

Today will lean dry. Rain chances return Friday.

We will have sunny skies and calm conditions for your Wednesday.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Sarah Coria

StormTrack Weather Forecaster

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.