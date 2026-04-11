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Vance says no agreement with Iran after marathon talks in Pakistan

KVIA
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Published 7:58 PM

CNN-- Vice President JD Vance said marathon talks with Iran did not result in an agreement to permanently end the war.

“We have been at it now for 21 hours, and we’ve had a number of substantive discussions with the Iranians. That’s the good news,” Vance said at a press appearance in Islamabad.

“The bad news is that we have not reached an agreement,” he said. “And I think that’s bad news for Iran much more than it’s bad news for the United States of America. So we go back to the United States having not come to an agreement.”

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