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ABC-7 StormTrack Weather: Windy Tuesday

KVIA
By
Updated
today at 6:17 AM
Published 6:00 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA)-- Today's forecast will still feature dusty and windy conditions along with light rain chances.

We woke to temperatures in the upper 50s to low 60s. Today temps will climb leaning similar to yesterdays. El Paso in expected to reach a high of 80, Las Cruces 77.

Today we will once again encounter winds however they will be weaker than yesterday. We will also experience periods of patchy blowing dust and sand. Winds will pick up by afternoon.

Rain chances remain weak but still present at 10% for today.

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Sarah Coria

StormTrack Weather Forecaster

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