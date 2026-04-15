Managing stress from current events, global issues

It's no secret that everything going on like wars, prices going up, immigration reform, artificial intelligence, is stressing people out right now.

But teens especially, with everything else on their plate with school and home life, are constantly on social media, trying to keep up with the current news in the world.

Emergence Health Network says adolescents may be also facing these issues at home like economical impact with gas prices, AI rapidly advancing, or even family members being detained by ICE.

It's important for anyone with this chronic or ongoing stress, to use coping skills and bring your nervous system down to a balanced state -- Otherwise, it can put them at higher risk of depression and anxiety.

Not coping with it can lead to physical problems like sleeping more, irritability, lack of motivation, and not wanting to talk to people and be involved.

EHN advises to get off your phone, be more present and grounded, and you can do that by drawing or journaling, or listening to music from your childhood -- And always remember what you are in control of.

Remember, if you or somebody are struggling or need someone to talk to, you can contact the 988 lifeline for emotional support.