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ABC-7 StormTrack Weather: Dry breezy Thursday

KVIA
By
Updated
today at 6:22 AM
Published 6:00 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Thursdays forecast will lean a bit more active than yesterday. Temps will return to above average, breezy conditions will develop and we will lean dry. We will experience wind conditions and fire danger this weekend.

The National Weather Service has issued a weather alert ahead of windy conditions Friday.

Fire Weather Watch in effect from April 17, 12:00 PM MDT until April 17, 08:00 PM MDT

Today temperatures started off cool in the upper 40s to low 50s. El Paso is expected to reach a high of 84, Las Cruces a high of 81.

Today we will experience some breezy conditions and will remain dry.

Friday winds pick up that does increase fire risk amid dry and warm conditions.

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Sarah Coria

StormTrack Weather Forecaster

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