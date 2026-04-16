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Israel and Lebanon agree to 10-day ceasefire, Trump says

ABC NEWS
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Published 10:21 AM

By David BrennanMeredith DelisoNadine El-Bawab, and Kevin Shalvey
Last Updated: April 16, 2026, 9:52 AM MDT

Israel and Lebanon have agreed to a 10-day ceasefire, President Donald Trump announced in a post on social media.

"These two Leaders have agreed that in order to achieve PEACE between their Countries, they will formally begin a 10 Day CEASEFIRE at 5 P.M. EST," Trump wrote in the post.

This comes after Lebanon and Israel met in Washington, D.C. for talks earlier this week.

Trump added that he will invite Lebanon's President Joseph Aoun and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to the White House for "the first meaningful talks between Israel and Lebanon since 1983, a very long time ago."

"Both sides want to see PEACE, and I believe that will happen, quickly," Trump said. 

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