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Canutillo ISD issues phishing alert for ‘Dinner & Drinks’ email

Canutillo ISD via Facebook
By
New
Published 2:42 PM

CANUTILLO, Texas (KVIA) -- The Canutillo Independent School District said Friday a phishing email has been targeting email accounts connected to the district and its community members.

The district said in a Facebook post the phishing email may appear to look like it came from the district with a link to a "Dinner & Drinks" invitation. The district posted this picture as a reference:

Courtesy: Canutillo Independent School District via Facebook

The district warned to not click on any links or provide login information. Canutillo ISD said interacting with the message could put your personal information, devices and networks at risk. It added, you should report the phishing email.

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Gabrielle Lopez

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