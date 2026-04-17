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Texas economy hits record $2.9 trillion, governor says

The Texas state flag.
MGN
The Texas state flag.
By
Published 10:37 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Texas Governor Greg Abbott announced Friday the state economy expanded to $2.9 trillion in 2025, based on estimates from the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis.

Gov. Abbott said the Texas economy grew faster than the U.S. as a whole in 2025 when adjusted for inflation.

Based on preliminary estimates from the International Monetary Fun of 2025, Texas is the eighth-largest economy in the world, the governor said. Estimates considered the current-dollar gross domestic product (GDP) for all countries.

In 2025, Texas' economy grew faster than eight of the top 10 countries, Gov. Abbott said.

“The Texas economy expanded to a record high of $2.9 trillion thanks to the productivity of our skilled workforce and the entrepreneurs and businesses investing here with confidence,” said Gov. Abbott.

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Gabrielle Lopez

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