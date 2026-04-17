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UTEP hosts job fair for opportunities in the education field

The UTEP campus
KVIA, File
The UTEP campus
By
New
Published 10:01 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- School districts and education employers are recruiting at Friday's education job fair at the University of Texas at El Paso, the school said. The job fair ends at 2 p.m. at the Don Haskins Center.

UTEP's College of Education's job fair is open to UTEP students in education programs, alumni and non-students interested in entering the education field. Recruiters are coming from El Paso and nationwide, UTEP said.

Employers are recruiting and interviewing for positions including teachers, aides, counselors and administrators, UTEP said.

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Gabrielle Lopez

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