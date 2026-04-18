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Woman dead and at least one other person injured in early morning crash

TxDOT
By
Updated
today at 10:44 AM
Published 8:34 AM

UPDATE (10:18 AM) -- According to the El Paso Fire Department, there was at least one other person involved in the crash early Saturday.

Officials say the other person was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Once more updates become available, we will update you on air and online.

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- A woman was killed in a crash in El Paso's Lower Valley early Saturday morning.

It happened just before 1:45 a.m. near the intersection of Gateway Blvd. East and Buffalo Soldier Rd.

The El Paso Police Special Traffic Investigations Unit was later called out to the scene. Investigators are looking into what caused the crash and will provide an update when more information is available.

Stay tuned to ABC-7 on air and online for updates.

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