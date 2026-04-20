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Chayanne to take the stage at the Don Haskins Center in October

Cardenas Marketing Network
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Published 4:35 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Latin music singer Chayanne will return to the U.S. and make a pit stop at the Don Haskins Center October 1 for his "Bailemos Otra Vez" tour.

Chayanne is known for his pop, ballads and Latin rhythmns. His hits include "Tiempo de Vals" and "Bailando Bachata."

The University of Texas at El Paso Office of Special Events said an exclusive ticket presale started Monday. The next presale opens Thursday, which you can register fore here.

General ticket sales start Friday.

The UTEP Office of Special Events said the upcoming tour is the last opportunity to see Chayanne in concert.

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Gabrielle Lopez

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