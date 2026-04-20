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‘Minds of All Kinds’ art exhibit on display for Autism Acceptance Month

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Published 5:47 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The El Paso Museum of Art unveiled its "Minds of All Kinds" exhibit in honor of National Autism Acceptance Month, the city said. The exhibit features more than 70 works by children with autism.

Empower Behavior Health collaborated with the art museum to organize the exhibit, which will be on display until May 2, the city said.

The Otero County Processing Center supported the exhibit's debut Sunday with some of its employees preparing and serving food. The center said leftover food was donated to Nuevas Raíces Resources Cafe, which provides aid to those in need.

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Gabrielle Lopez

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