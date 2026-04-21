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Person rescued after falling into abandoned mine shaft in Organ Mountains

LCFD
By
New
Published 5:24 PM

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- The Las Cruces Fire Department said it rescued a person who fell into an abandoned mine shaft in the Organ Mountains Tuesday.

LCFD said around 10:30 a.m., the person fell from a rope and was trapped more than 60 feet below the surface. The person found an area with phone service and called for help.

Courtesy: LCFD

Rescuers used a rope system to help the person out. Authorities said the person got rope burn injuries on their arms and hands.

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Gabrielle Lopez

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