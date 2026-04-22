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ABC-7 StormTrack Weather: Warm and windy Wednesday

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Updated
today at 6:52 AM
Published 6:03 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Today temperatures will continue to trend above normal wind gust will also start to devlop as we enter multi-day stretch of windy weather.

This morning temperatures started off warm in the 60s-70s. El Paso is expected to experience above average temps with a high of 89, Las Cruces is expected to reach a high of 86.

Breezy conditions are expected through the afternoon with light winds expected mid afternoon into early evening.

Winds will pick up each day. Strongest winds are expected Sunday.

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Sarah Coria

StormTrack Weather Forecaster

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