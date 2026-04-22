Skip to Content
Top Stories

Man arrested for sex offender registry violations

EPPD
By
Published 3:59 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso police said its Sex Offender Registration and Tracking unit arrested a 47-year-old man Tuesday. He had several registration violations, police said.

Jesus Alfredo Cuellar faces three charges for violating sex offender registry duties, police said.

Police started investigating Cuellar after he allegedly met with a 9-year-old. The SORT unit said Cuellar failed to report required identifiers, including a new phone number, social media accounts and email address.

He was booked into the county detention facility on three charges for failing to comply to his duties. His bond totaled $300,000, according to police.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories

Jump to comments ↓

Gabrielle Lopez

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.