Skip to Content
Top Stories

Valley Drive partially closed after crash in Las Cruces

LCPD via Facebook
By
New
Published 3:04 PM

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- A crash closed Valley Drive at Rigsby Road, Las Cruces police said on Facebook Wednesday. A motorcyclist has been airlifted to an El Paso hospital.

According to the Facebook post, a motorcycle and vehicle crashed around 1:30 p.m.

Valley Drive is closed from Avenida de Mesilla to Boutz Road, police said. Rigsby Road is closed near the intersection with Valley Drive.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories

Jump to comments ↓

Gabrielle Lopez

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.