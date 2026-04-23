Skip to Content
Top Stories

Franklin High School on lockdown due to nearby incident

KVIA
By
Published 10:16 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Franklin High School is under lockdown due to an area incident, El Paso Independent School District said Thursday.

The district did not specify the type of incident, but said it issued the lockdown out of caution.

Law enforcement are investigating, the district said.

This is a developing story.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories

Jump to comments ↓

Gabrielle Lopez

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.