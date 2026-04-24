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White Sands Missile Range to block US 70

NMDOT
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Published 2:59 PM

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KVIA) -- White Sands Missile Range will block Highway 70 twice April 27, the New Mexico Department of Transportation said.

NMDOT said the closures are schedule for 8:25 a.m. and 12:25 p.m. Each block will last one hour.

The closures will be two miles east of the access road (Mile Marker 172) and MM 192.

Nike Avenue will be affected by the block, NMDOT said.

NMDOT said the roadblock plans could change without notice.

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Gabrielle Lopez

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