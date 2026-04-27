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Abandoned building catches fire for 5th time since 2024

LCFD
By
New
Published 11:15 AM

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KVIA) -- Las Cruces firefighters put out a fire that burned an abandoned building on Mesquite Street Sunday. LCFD said the fire burned through the building's roof and attic.

The building, located on the 700 block of N Mesquite Street, has had five fires since 2024, LCFD said. Sunday's fire damaged the roof and outside wall significantly.

The fire department said Sunday's high winds created "volatile" fire conditions.

A firefighter stands in front of a building on Mesquite Street where a fire was just put out.
Courtesy: LCFD

LCFD didn't report any injuries or a cause.

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Gabrielle Lopez

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