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Canutillo High School under water line repairs

Canutillo High School
KVIA, File
Canutillo High School
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Published 2:35 PM

CANUTILLO, Texas (KVIA) -- Canutillo High School's water service will shut off at 5 p.m. Monday due to water line repairs. The Canutillo Independent School District said repairs will impact a free dinner program.

In a Facebook post, the district said the Child Nutrition Department's Free Dinner Program will end at 5 p.m. before the water shuts off. Dinner will be served from 4:15 to 5 p.m.

The district said crews should finish repairs Monday and will resume the usual dinner schedule Tuesday.

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Gabrielle Lopez

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