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Man arrested for allegedly almost hitting officer with vehicle

EPPD
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Published 10:56 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso Police arrested a 31-year-old man for leaving a traffic stop and allegedly almost hitting an officer with his vehicle.

EPPD said on April 17, police tried stopping Jacob Williams at the 300 block of W San Antonio Avenue near the Abraham Chavez Theatre. When an officer made contact with Williams, he allegedly turned his vehicle toward an officer on a bike.

Police said Williams allegedly accelerated and nearly hit the officer.

Williams drove away from the traffic stop. EPPD said his vehicle was found abandoned in the Sunset Heights area.

Law enforcement obtained warrants for aggravated assault against a public servant and evading arrest with a vehicle.

The Lone Star Fugitive Task Force took Williams into custody. He was booked into the county detention facility with a bond totaling $65,000.

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Gabrielle Lopez

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