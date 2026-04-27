Skip to Content
Top Stories

Morissey coming to Don Haskins Center November

KVIA
By
Published 10:32 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The former lyricist for the English new wave band, The Smiths, joined the growing list of artists coming to El Paso this year. Morissey will play at the Don Haskins Center Nov. 6, he announced Monday.

General sale tickets go on sale Friday. The first round of presales start Wednesday. You can find ticket information here.

Morissey's tour celebrates his new album, "Make-Up is a Lie."

Courtesy: Morissey via Instagram
Article Topic Follows: Top Stories

Jump to comments ↓

Gabrielle Lopez

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.