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Water main break in Far East El Paso, low severity: EPWater

KVIA
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New
Published 9:57 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- A water main broke in Far East El Paso Monday, according to El Paso Water. The utility's outage map said it's severity is low, impacting one to 49 customers.

According to the outage map, it happened on Montana Avenue near Desert Meadows Road. There is a water truck at the break.

Courtesy: EPWater

EPWater has not said how long it would take to repair service.

This is a developing story.

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Gabrielle Lopez

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