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Deputies arrest man after box of puppies found in desert

EPCSO
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Updated
today at 12:36 PM
Published 12:33 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- A 54-year-old man was arrested for animal cruelty, the El Paso County Sheriff's Office said Tuesday. His arrest happened after the county's animal welfare department found seven puppies abandoned in Fabens in March.

According to EPCSO, detectives found Carlos Flores responsible for abandoning the puppies, which were three weeks old. Officers found the puppies in a box in a desert area.

Courtesy: EPCSO

Detectives arrested Flores April 24 and was booked into the county detention facility with a $10,000 bond.

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Gabrielle Lopez

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