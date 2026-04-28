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FCC orders early review of ABC’s broadcast licenses

The seal of the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) prior to an open commission meeting at the agency's headquarters in Washington, Feb. 18, 2026.
Al Drago/Bloomberg via Getty Images
The seal of the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) prior to an open commission meeting at the agency's headquarters in Washington, Feb. 18, 2026.
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Published 2:29 PM

The Federal Communications Commission on Tuesday said it was calling for early renewal of ABC's licenses that allow its eight owned television stations to broadcast. 

The order says, “The FCC has been investigating The Walt Disney Company, its American Broadcasting Company, and its subsidiaries (collectively, “Disney’s ABC”) for compliance with its obligations as a licensed broadcaster. Specifically, the FCC has been investigating Disney’s ABC stations for possible violations of the Communications Act of 1934 and the FCC’s rules, including the agency’s prohibition on unlawful discrimination. While Disney’s ABC has purported to respond to two FCC Letters of Inquiry Federal Communications Commission DA 26-416 2 (LOIs) as part of this investigation, the FCC has determined that additional actions are appropriate at this time."

The filing says that, "Disney’s ABC is hereby directed to file license renewals for all of their licensed TV stations within 30 days--in other words, by May 28, 2026.” The order is signed by the FCC’s David J. Brown, chief, video division within the agency’s media bureau.

Disney said in a statement, “We have received the Federal Communications Commission’s order initiating an accelerated review of the licenses held by ABC’s owned television stations. ABC and its stations have a long record of operating in full compliance with FCC rules and serving their local communities with trusted news, emergency information, and public‑interest programming. We are confident that record demonstrates our continued qualifications as licensees under the Communications Act and the First Amendment and are prepared to show that through the appropriate legal channels. Our focus remains, as always, on serving viewers in the local communities where our stations operate.”

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of ABC News.

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