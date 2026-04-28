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Impact of event-filled weekend on El Paso’s economy and tourism industry

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Published 11:59 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso's tourism industry is preparing for an economic impact May 2 & 3, with four major entertainment events happening simultaneously.

BTS sold more than 100,000 tickets for two Sun Bowl performances on Saturday and Sunday.

Additional events like Comic-Con and the Sol Summit Music Festival happening Downtown will also drive money.

Michelada Fest, another music festival, will attract visitors to Ascarate Park with lineups performing until 11 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

This weekend's events are just part of a growing list of attractions coming to El Paso. After BTS, major artists like Chris Brown, Usher and Karol G will stop in Sun City as part of their upcoming tours.

Hotels downtown and near the Sun Bowl are running out of rooms and raising prices to meet demands for this weekend's events.

ABC-7 will continue to give updates on changes to account for this weekend's lineup of events.

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Carpio Griego

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