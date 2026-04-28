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Man arrested for refusing traffic stop: EPCSO

EPCSO
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Published 10:05 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso County Sherriff's Office deputies arrested a 35-year-old man for allegedly refusing to stop for a traffic stop Sunday.

According to EPCSO, deputies tried to stop Mario Alberto Marquez on Bachimba Drive near N Darrington Road in Far East El Paso. Marquez didn't stop and kept driving until he arrived at a home down the street.

Deputies arrested him without incident. They also learned Marquez had a warrant for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, EPCSO said.

Marquez booked into the county detention facility with an additional evading arrest with a vehicle charge. He was booked without bond.

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Gabrielle Lopez

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