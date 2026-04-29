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El Paso Police respond to unattended death in South-Central

KVIA
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today at 8:38 AM
Published 8:36 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA)-- El Paso Police responded to an unattended death on the the 300 block of Coles St. in South-Central, near the Segundo Barrio.

Authorities said they were called out around 7:19 Wednesday morning.

No other information has been released and the investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

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