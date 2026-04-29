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Woman charged for DWI with children in vehicle

EPCSO
By
New
Published 10:07 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The El Paso County Sheriff's Office said it charged a 30-year-old woman for driving while intoxicated with children in her vehicle.

EPCSO said the arrest happened Sunday just before 1 a.m. in Canutillo.

Deputies stopped Cristina Zeigler because her vehicle didn't have license plate lights, EPCSO said. Deputies said she showed signs of impairment.

A 2-year-old and 4-month-old were in the vehicle with her, according to the sheriff's office.

Deputies took Zeigler into custody and charged her with DWI with a child under 15. EPCSO said she had a prior DWI conviction.

She was booked into the county detention facility with a $5,000 bond.

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Gabrielle Lopez

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