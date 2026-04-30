Skip to Content
Top Stories

Britney Spears charged with DUI following March arrest

Acquired Through MGN Online on 06/23/2021
ZUMA / MGN
Acquired Through MGN Online on 06/23/2021
By
Published 3:44 PM

By Angeline Jane Bernabe
April 30, 2026, 3:09 PM

Britney Spears has officially been charged with driving under the influence after being arrested in March, according to the Ventura County District Attorney.

She will be arraigned on May 4, but she does not have to appear for her court hearing.

The misdemeanor charge comes after the singer voluntarily checked herself into a treatment facility.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

ABC News

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.